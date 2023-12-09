Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08. The company has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

