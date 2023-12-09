S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 3.6% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in S&P Global by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $415.38. 1,651,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.59. The company has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

