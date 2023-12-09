SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Stock Holdings Raised by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,040,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,927,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $71.15 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.85.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

