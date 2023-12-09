SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.9% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,878.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

