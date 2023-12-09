Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires 1,347 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. AON comprises about 3.3% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of AON worth $41,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.10. The stock had a trading volume of 978,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,174. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

