Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys 582 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cynosure Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 42.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 135,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after buying an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.0% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACN traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $339.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.