Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,072 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. VMware accounts for 0.8% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,966 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VMware by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,531 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Price Performance

VMW stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,096. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $181.14.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

