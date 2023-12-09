Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 1.9% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 159.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,257,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day moving average of $117.55. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

