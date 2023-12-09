Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up about 1.9% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Berry Global Group worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 104,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Berry Global Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,637.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,527,732 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 734,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Recommended Stories

