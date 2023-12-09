Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.82. 9,498,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,299,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

