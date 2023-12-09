Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $17.28 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 1.4% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.88. 2,404,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,244. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.64. The company has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

