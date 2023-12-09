Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,211,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,313. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

