Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $32.11 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.6% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the second quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,369,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,433,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

