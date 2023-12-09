Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in IQVIA by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 701.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 48,763 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 56,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $215.28. 603,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.26 and a 200-day moving average of $209.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

