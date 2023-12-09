Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Globus Medical worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Globus Medical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Globus Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. 2,123,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,108. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.23. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

