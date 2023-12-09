Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $772,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,623,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,207. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.66.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

