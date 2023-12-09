Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $422.92. 5,125,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,987. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $344.34 and a one year high of $423.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.06. The company has a market cap of $338.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

