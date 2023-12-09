Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,493,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.44. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

