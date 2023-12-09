Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,570 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Altria Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,966,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,206. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.