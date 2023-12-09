Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.17. 46,687,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,412,392. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.57. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.73 and a 12-month high of $394.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

