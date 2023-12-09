Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 105,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,501,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,529,000 after buying an additional 20,480 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $9.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $598.05. 2,446,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,936. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $567.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $585.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,818 shares of company stock worth $131,230,682. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.