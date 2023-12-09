Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $884.45.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $22.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $944.30. 6,966,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,548. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $901.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $869.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $540.91 and a one year high of $999.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.67% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

