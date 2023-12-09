Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 1,470 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 2.6% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $31,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after buying an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,117,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,305,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

