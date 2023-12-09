Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 2,351 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,591,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,762,179. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

