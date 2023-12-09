Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth $715,000. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,695,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,243. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $263.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.94.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

