Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.29. 9,501,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,292,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

