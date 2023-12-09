Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.22

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.22 and traded as high as C$15.82. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$15.77, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.14.
