Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.00

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 78.94 ($1.00). Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.00), with a volume of 413,432 shares traded.

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79. The company has a market cap of £312.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.67.

About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

