Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Increased by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 221.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $96.61 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

