Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Chevron by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its position in Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $144.31 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The stock has a market cap of $272.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.