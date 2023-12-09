Stephens Inc. AR Has $17.40 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,958 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.9 %

TMO opened at $489.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $473.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

