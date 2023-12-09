Stephens Inc. AR Has $70.60 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $70,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,612,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,778,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,696,000 after buying an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $294.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.27 and a 12-month high of $294.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.63.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

