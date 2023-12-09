Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 5,224 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $453.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

