Stephens Inc. AR Sells 892 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $29,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $207.83 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.57 and a 200 day moving average of $212.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

