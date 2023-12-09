Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.88

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.88 and traded as high as C$5.28. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 30,612 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RAY.A has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Stingray Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.
Stingray Group Stock Performance
About Stingray Group
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
