Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 37,500 shares.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Down 14.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.