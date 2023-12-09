Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,600 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Allstate makes up 3.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 2,073.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $139.32. The stock had a trading volume of 806,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

