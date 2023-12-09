Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Buys 800 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 21,095.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total transaction of $202,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.48, for a total value of $202,661.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,362 shares of company stock worth $133,321,007. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.75. The stock had a trading volume of 14,087,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,616,626. The stock has a market cap of $855.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.96. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.46 and a 52-week high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

