Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in FMC by 93,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after buying an additional 56,794,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FMC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,597,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in FMC by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after acquiring an additional 330,228 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $133.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,837 shares of company stock worth $427,981. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.