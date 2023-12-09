Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 3.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Aflac by 366.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,315 shares of company stock worth $13,420,962 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.55. 1,729,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,891. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

