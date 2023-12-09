Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Stephens dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,636. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

