Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $42,000 Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Village Farms International worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,838,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth $877,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth $728,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter worth $1,783,000. 12.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VFF. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.73.

Village Farms International Stock Down 3.6 %

VFF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 403,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,899. The company has a market capitalization of $87.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.43. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

