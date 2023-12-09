Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $486,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $250.81. 4,605,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.29 and a 200 day moving average of $215.32. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 893,574 shares of company stock valued at $199,554,667. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

