Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $745,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 142.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,356,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443,014. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The company has a market capitalization of $406.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,597,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

