Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 2,389 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.42. 6,254,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,633,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $371.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.