Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 994 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $585.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,094 shares of company stock valued at $104,507,072 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,630. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $534.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $508.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

