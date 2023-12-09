Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 601,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,360,000 after buying an additional 66,911 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,229.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 192,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after buying an additional 177,873 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $103.75. 7,530,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,465,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $106.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

