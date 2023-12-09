Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.33 and traded as low as $5.04. Sylogist shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 3,850 shares trading hands.

Sylogist Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

