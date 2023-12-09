Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Seaport Global Advisors LLC

Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 1.2% of Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Seaport Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Synopsys by 10.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,590 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $535.93. The company had a trading volume of 569,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,269. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.25 and a twelve month high of $564.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.60.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

