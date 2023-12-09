Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

